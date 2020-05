At 9:11pm, on Monday, the National Center for Crisis Management of Armenia received a report that that a road accident—with the starting of a fire—had taken place on Yeghvard Highway, and there were affected people.

It turned out that a car—driven by Iranian citizen Mohammad I., born in 1979—had hit a concrete roadside barrier.

Four passengers of the car were taken to hospital, where doctors assessed their health condition as satisfactory.