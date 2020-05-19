Armenia deputy PM participates in online meeting of World Economic Forum Europe and Eurasia group

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan on Monday participated in the online meeting of the Europe and Eurasia regional group of the World Economic Forum, the office of the deputy PM informed.
During the meeting, the strategies of governments and businesses aimed at resolving the current economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, as well as the challenges in and the possible solutions for the global and regional value chains were discussed.
Presenting Armenia's strategy for overcoming the crisis, Avinyan—who is also Commandant of the current state of emergency in Armenia due to the COVID-19 situation—noted that the respective restrictions that were imposed have made it possible to gain time, adapt to the situation, and increase the capacity of the healthcare system.
Subsequently, the deputy PM said the Armenian government eased the restrictions after the necessary preparations, while setting mandatory rules and guidelines for the new conduct and activities of the economy and society in the new situation.
Tigran Avinyan added that this crisis period is also a stimulus for major reforms, especially in digitization, and briefly spoke about Armenia's experience in this domain.