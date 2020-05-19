News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia deputy PM participates in online meeting of World Economic Forum Europe and Eurasia group
Armenia deputy PM participates in online meeting of World Economic Forum Europe and Eurasia group
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan on Monday participated in the online meeting of the Europe and Eurasia regional group of the World Economic Forum, the office of the deputy PM informed.

During the meeting, the strategies of governments and businesses aimed at resolving the current economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, as well as the challenges in and the possible solutions for the global and regional value chains were discussed.

Presenting Armenia's strategy for overcoming the crisis, Avinyan—who is also Commandant of the current state of emergency in Armenia due to the COVID-19 situation—noted that the respective restrictions that were imposed have made it possible to gain time, adapt to the situation, and increase the capacity of the healthcare system.

Subsequently, the deputy PM said the Armenian government eased the restrictions after the necessary preparations, while setting mandatory rules and guidelines for the new conduct and activities of the economy and society in the new situation.

Tigran Avinyan added that this crisis period is also a stimulus for major reforms, especially in digitization, and briefly spoke about Armenia's experience in this domain.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Mount Fuji to be closed during summer climbing season amid COVID-19 pandemic
Routes open in the summer, but this year we will keep them closed from July 10 to September 10...
 Sports/concerts complex in Yerevan might turn into hospital for patients with COVID-19
According to the source, when photos of...
 Armenia government to support business initiatives in industry and service sectors
In particular, the government officials presented the...
 Food and hygienic accessories provided to villages of Artsakh
According to the information provided by the...
 EU may give prior permission to use remdesivir in the coming days
“It might be that a conditional market(ing) authorisation can be issued in the coming days...
 Armenia Kotayk Province reports 74 new COVID-19 cases over past 2 days
The regional governor’s office of Armenia’s Kotayk Province reports that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos