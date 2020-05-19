EU says Israel should abandon annexation of Palestinian territories

EU countries are convinced that the Israeli authorities should abandon actions that could lead to the annexation of Palestinian territories, head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell said in a statement.

The statement runs as follows:

"The European Union congratulates the new government in Israel. Israel is a key partner for the European Union. We look forward to continuing working with the Israeli government in a constructive and comprehensive way, in the spirit of the longstanding friendship that binds us to Israel, in order to develop our relationship in all areas, in particular in matters such as COVID-19, education, research and development and any other area of mutual interest.

With regard to the Middle East Peace Process, the EU is willing to support and facilitate resumed meaningful negotiations between the two parties, to resolve all final status issues and achieve a just and lasting peace. We stand ready to engage immediately with the new government and with all relevant stakeholders.

International law is a fundamental pillar of the international rules-based order. In this respect, the EU and its Member States recall that they will not recognize any changes to the 1967 borders unless agreed by Israelis and Palestinians. The two-state solution, with Jerusalem as the future capital for both States, is the only way to ensure sustainable peace and stability in the region.

In this vein, we note with grave concern the provision – to be submitted for approval by the Israeli cabinet – on the annexation of parts of occupied Palestinian territories, as stated by the Prime Minister when presenting his government to the Knesset on 17 May and as envisaged in the coalition agreement signed earlier. We strongly urge Israel to refrain from any unilateral decision that would lead to the annexation of any occupied Palestinian territory and would be, as such, contrary to International Law."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on May 17 that it was time to annex part of the Palestinian territories on the West Bank in favor of Jewish settlements.

In December 2016, the UN Security Council adopted resolution 2334, demanding an end to Israeli settlement activities in the occupied territories. Israel then refused to comply with the provisions of this document.