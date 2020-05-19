Casualties in Armenia village house fire were mother-, daughter-in-law

The women who died in Tuesday's tragic house fire in Armenia’s Shirak Province were mother- and daughter-in-law.
Mels Manukyan, the prefect of Lusaghbyur village, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that all the other members of this family are in Russia.
According to the village head, the exact cause of this fire is not clear yet.
Since the house was a wooden old building, it had burnt down very quickly, and had collapsed before the neighbors could notice and came to their rescue.
Due to the strong wind, the fire had spread to some neighboring houses, partially damaging them.
The head of the village mentioned that the other members of this family have some difficulties in terms of returning to Armenia from Russia.
Rescuers found the bodies of Meda MJ (born 1928) and Knarik MJ (born 1963) at home.