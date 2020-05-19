Most recent coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 59- and 56-year-old men, 74-year-old woman

YEREVAN. – As of May 19, 11:00 AM, 5041 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 2164 recoveries and 64 deaths, the Ministry of Health informed on Twitter on Tuesday.

“2788 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 43041 tests have been completed.

“Thus, we have 218 new cases and 145 recoveries.

“Regarding the latest cases of death, the patients were 59 (male), 74 (female) and 56 (male) years old and had pre-existing chronic diseases,” the ministry added.