News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Most recent coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 59- and 56-year-old men, 74-year-old woman
Most recent coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 59- and 56-year-old men, 74-year-old woman
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of May 19, 11:00 AM, 5041 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 2164 recoveries and 64 deaths, the Ministry of Health informed on Twitter on Tuesday.

“2788 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 43041 tests have been completed.

“Thus, we have 218 new cases and 145 recoveries.

“Regarding the latest cases of death, the patients were 59 (male), 74 (female) and 56 (male) years old and had pre-existing chronic diseases,” the ministry added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Parliament Speaker on fines for not wearing face mask
Touching upon the prices of face masks, Ararat Mirzoyan...
 Armenia State Revenue Committee confirms 2 coronavirus cases
The State Revenue Committee of Armenia currently has two...
 Armenia health minister: Those with COVID-19 but without symptoms will no longer be isolated
This change is due to two factors…
 Armenian parliament hosting working meeting with representatives of tourism industry
The meeting is being held under the chairmanship of the Armenian parliament vice-president Vahe Enfiajyan...
 Armenia to reconsider amount of compensation for bank deposits
A respective discussion was held in the parliamentary committee…
 South Sudan vice president tests positive for COVID-19
South Sudan has recorded 194 COVID-19 cases...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos