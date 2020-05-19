Over 100 million in China’s northeast face lockdown

More than 108 million people in the Chinese province of Jilin were quarantined due to a new outbreak of coronavirus, Bloomberg reported.

According to it, the city of Shulan is considered the epicenter of the new outbreak of COVID-19.

Before declaring isolation measures, Beijing admitted that most Chinese are still vulnerable to COVID-19 and the likelihood of a second wave of the epidemic is very real. It is already known about 34 cases of COVID-19.

"Still, delivery services have been mostly halted and anti-fever medication is banned at drugstores to prevent people from hiding their symptoms. The tension has spread to nearby areas, even if no cases have been reported officially in those places yet," Bloomberg reported.

According to the worldometers, over 4.8 million cases of COVID-19 were recorded globally, more than 318 thousand people died, and over 1.88 million patients were discharged from hospitals. China has confirmed 82,954 COVID-19 cases, while 78,227 people recovered, and 4,633 died.