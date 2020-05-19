News
Tuesday
May 19
News
Disastrous COVID-19 mortality rate predicted
Region:World News
Theme: Society

University of Washington scientists have concluded that COVID-19 is much more deadly than the flu. If the US and other countries do not begin a decisive battle with COVID-19, the number of deaths can reach catastrophic values. An article by researchers is published in the Health Affairs journal.

Specialists found that the mortality rate in the US among people with COVID-19 and having symptoms of the disease is 1.3 percent, while the same rate for seasonal flu is 0.1 percent. These statistics are based on data on morbidity and deaths infected with COVID-19 in 116 counties in 33 states, Lenta reported.

Researchers predict that if by the end of 2020 as many people will be infected in the US as during the flu epidemic in 2018-2019 (35.5 million people), then about 500 thousand people will die from COVID-19. However, the new COIVD-19 is more contagious than the flu virus. According to the most optimistic forecast, 20 percent of the US population will be infected in a year, and the number of deaths can reach from 350 thousand to 1.2 million.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
