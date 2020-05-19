UK royal family budget could lose £18 million due to COVID-19

The budget of the UK royal family may be reduced by £18 million amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The Sun reported.

The email from the Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel, head of the Royal Household, warned that income is expected to fall by a third this year, nearly £18million.

“The crisis has already tested our resilience, adaptability and preparedness in many ways and at all levels across the organisation. It has also had a significant impact on the activities of the whole Royal Household.

“Although the UK appears to be over the peak of infections, it remains unclear when measures such as social distancing will come to an end.

“We must therefore assume it could still be many weeks, if not months, before we are able to return to business as usual.

“There are undoubtedly very difficult times ahead and we realise many of you will be concerned.”

Last year, the UK royal family earned over £ 70 million from tourism.