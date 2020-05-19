Armenia to reconsider amount of compensation for bank deposits

YEREVAN. – We are talking about 100 thousand depositors. The amounts for deposit compensation are changed every five years. Mikayel Melkumyan, a member of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction in the National Assembly (NA) and an economist by profession, said this during Tuesday’s discussion in the NA Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs, and regarding the bill on amendments to the law on guaranteeing compensation for bank deposits of individuals.

The MP, who is the author of this bill, made a number of proposals in this regard. "By the way, the difference between the bank deposits being compensated in [Armenian] drams is also guaranteed," Melkumyan added, in particular.

After the discussions, the aforesaid committee approved this proposed law.