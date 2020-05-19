News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia to reconsider amount of compensation for bank deposits
Armenia to reconsider amount of compensation for bank deposits
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – We are talking about 100 thousand depositors. The amounts for deposit compensation are changed every five years. Mikayel Melkumyan, a member of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction in the National Assembly (NA) and an economist by profession, said this during Tuesday’s discussion in the NA Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs, and regarding the bill on amendments to the law on guaranteeing compensation for bank deposits of individuals.

The MP, who is the author of this bill, made a number of proposals in this regard. "By the way, the difference between the bank deposits being compensated in [Armenian] drams is also guaranteed," Melkumyan added, in particular.

After the discussions, the aforesaid committee approved this proposed law.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Parliament Speaker on fines for not wearing face mask
Touching upon the prices of face masks, Ararat Mirzoyan...
 Armenia State Revenue Committee confirms 2 coronavirus cases
The State Revenue Committee of Armenia currently has two...
 Armenia health minister: Those with COVID-19 but without symptoms will no longer be isolated
This change is due to two factors…
 Armenian parliament hosting working meeting with representatives of tourism industry
The meeting is being held under the chairmanship of the Armenian parliament vice-president Vahe Enfiajyan...
 South Sudan vice president tests positive for COVID-19
South Sudan has recorded 194 COVID-19 cases...
 IMF provides $280mn to Armenia to fight COVID-19
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund has decided…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos