News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial to resume
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial to resume
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The trial of second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and several other former senior officials will resume.

To note, on May 8, the former president's lawyers filed three motions: to release him on personal guarantee, to release him on bail, and to commute or cancel his precautionary measure of arrest—in connection with the coronavirus.

On May 13, presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan ruled that the court denies these motions.

Later, Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers announced their intention to appeal this decision.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President's attorney on restriction on Kocharyan's meetings with elder son
The attorney recalled that this restriction is even...
 Attorney: Robert Kocharyan’s health problems are caused by his stay at the detention center
"This is an undeniable fact...
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan trial rescheduled
The presiding judge informed that a notification had been received from hospital…
 NGO president: Positive results in agriculture might be one of reasons for Armenia 2nd President's trial
One of the reasons why second President of Armenia...
 Ex-President Kocharyan lawyers to appeal Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction decision
The legal team has received the court decision to deny the motions to commute his current precautionary measure of arrest…
 Defense attorneys: All questions about Armenia’s ex-President Robert Kocharyan's case are already answered
They issued a statement…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos