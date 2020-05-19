Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial to resume

The trial of second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and several other former senior officials will resume.

To note, on May 8, the former president's lawyers filed three motions: to release him on personal guarantee, to release him on bail, and to commute or cancel his precautionary measure of arrest—in connection with the coronavirus.

On May 13, presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan ruled that the court denies these motions.

Later, Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers announced their intention to appeal this decision.