Tuesday
May 19
Armenia legislature approves bill on fines, in 1st reading
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – At Tuesday’s special sitting, the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia approved—in the first reading—the bill on making amendments and additions to the Code on Administrative Offenses.

A total of 92 MPs voted in favor of this legislative initiative, whereas 1 lawmaker abstained.

The MPs of the opposition Bright Armenia Party, however, have again boycotted the NA session.

As reported earlier, the aforementioned bill proposes that violating the conditions and requirements for free movement during a state of emergency that is declared on the basis of a state of emergency is punishable by a fine of ten times the minimum monthly wage in Armenia.
