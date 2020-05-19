News
EEU leaders send strategic directions for development of integration until 2025 for amendments
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

Overall, the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) countries approved the strategic directions for the development of integration until 2025, but sent them for amendment, BelTA news agency reports.

This decision was made at Tuesday’s videoconference of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of the EEU which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

According to the agency, these strategic directions shall be amended taking into account a number of proposals of the parties.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
