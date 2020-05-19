Supreme Eurasian Economic Council summit planned to be held in autumn in Minsk

The meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is planned to be held in October - November in Minsk.

This decision was made today at an online meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, BelTA reported.

Belarus' president Aleksandr Lukashenko made a proposal to hold a regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk in person. “I would suggest that we consider today's meeting as an extraterritorial one. Taking into account the presidency of Belarus in the EAEU, I very much look forward to a meeting of the EAEU heads of state in a face-to-face format and would suggest that it be held in Minsk at a time convenient for you,” the Belarusian leader said. He added that the Belarusian capital has not hosted such Eurasian Union events in the last five years.

Lukashenko also noted that his initiative does not exclude, if necessary, organizing a videoconference meeting before a face-to-face meeting, if such need arises.

The participants agreed with the proposal of the Belarusian head of state. The date of the event will be set in due course.