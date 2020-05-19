WHO intends to respond to Trump's letter

The WHO press service saw the letter of US President Donald Trump about the possible termination of funding for WHO, Reuters reported.
The response from the organization is expected to follow later on Tuesday, WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said at a briefing in Geneva.
"I saw the letter, for now I don't have any reaction. We are very busy trying to finalise our agenda for the World Health Assembly," she said.
"I am sure in the course of the day we will have more clarity and a reaction to this letter," she said.
US President Donald Trump gave WHO 30 days to guarantee the implementation of the reforms that Washington requires of it. Otherwise, the US will finally cease financing the WHO international structure.
This follows from a letter sent by Trump to the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The head of the White House posted his letter on Twitter.
On April 14, Trump announced that the US had suspended the transfer of WHO contributions, noting then that the money would not be transferred until the organization’s role in concealing data on the spread of coronavirus is assessed. The head of the Washington administration has repeatedly criticized the work of WHO.