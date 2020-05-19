News
Tuesday
May 19
News
Armenian ruling party MP on prices of face masks in China and Armenia
Armenian ruling party MP on prices of face masks in China and Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


I challenge you to join me in exploring the markets in China, and if you find a face mask cheaper than 0.33 cents, I will agree with you that pharmacies are securing super profits. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Sisak Gabrielyan said during a special parliamentary session today, touching upon deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction Naira Zohrabyan’s statement that pharmacies in Armenia are securing super profits since the prices of face masks start from AMD 220-260, the price of black gloves is AMD 100, and the prices of gloves of other colors range from AMD 60 to 80.

Sisak Gabrielyan also noted that there is zero customs duty for importing face masks until the end of this year, meaning the government has taken its step, as a result of which the price of face masks ranges from AMD 200 to 250 and isn’t more than AMD 300.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
