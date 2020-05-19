Armenia tourism federation: This sector is one of worst hit ones by COVID-19

YEREVAN. – The tourism sector is one of the sectors that are worst affected by the coronavirus. Mekhak Apresyan, President of the Armenian Tourism Federation, stated this at Tuesday’s special sitting of the National Assembly.
According to him, despite the fact that the adopted anti-crisis measures are aimed at mitigating COVID-19’s economic consequences in Armenia, these measures are not effective for the tourism sector.
He noted that this sector in Armenia has been hit hard from the coronavirus.
Apresyan expressed a conviction that due to the current crisis because of this pandemic, not only the tourism sector, but also the banking sector will suffer, which will have negative consequences for the Armenia's economy.