Armenian cigarettes being sold in Azerbaijan?

Azerbaijan is conducting an inquest into the press release regarding the sale of Armenian cigarettes in the Azerbaijani market and posted on social networks.
According to Azerbaijani mass media outlets, yesterday several mass media outlets presented a video showing how Armenian cigarettes are sold in the country. In the video, an anonymous man claims that he purchased a pack of Armenian cigarettes at a store in Sabirabad and blames the customs bodies for permitting the import of Armenian cigarettes into the country.
An inquest has been opened.
The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan has refuted the news about trade relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.