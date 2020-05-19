Armenia, Egypt FMs discuss cooperation in alternative energy sector

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today held phone talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Sameh Shoukry.
As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the foreign ministers exchanged views on the actions that are being taken at the national level in order to address the challenges due to the novel coronavirus.
The foreign minister mentioned the dynamics of the dialogue between Egypt and Armenia with satisfaction and particularly emphasized the need to take steps for full implementation of the potential for cooperation in the drug industry, alternative energy, information technologies and innovation, agriculture and other sectors and attached importance to the sessions of the Armenian-Egyptian intergovernmental commission.
Minister Mnatsakanyan tweeted the following about his discussion with his Egyptian counterpart: “Good discussion over the phone with Egyptian colleague Sameh Shoukry. We intend to keep up strong and dynamic Armenia-Egypt bilateral cooperation and political dialogue based on long and solid tradition of friendship and respect. We exchanged information and views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.”