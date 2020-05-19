News
Russian and Azerbaijani FMs discuss Karabakh settlement
Russian and Azerbaijani FMs discuss Karabakh settlement
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian and Azerbaijani FMs Sergei Lavrov and Elmar Mammadyarov have had phone talks, Russian MFA reported.

The foreign ministers reviewed practical measures for the speedy return of citizens of the two countries to their homeland, highlighting the importance of daily coordination of joint efforts in this direction.

The mutual attitude was confirmed to further strengthen the Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation, including in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences.

An exchange of views took place on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement issue.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
