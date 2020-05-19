Protests against hunger and poverty held in Chilean capital

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Santiago, protesting against the poverty and hunger amid the quarantine measures.

Demonstrators also burned a bus in the city center. The protest resulted in clashes with the police. Even a water cannon was used to disperse the demonstrators, but the protesters gathered again in another part of the city, RG reported.

Full quarantine was introduced last Friday - after a sharp increase in the number of infected people. According to the latest data, over 46 thousand cases of infection have been recorded in the country, 478 people have died.

According to the president of Chile, Sebastian Pinera, the authorities plan to distribute to citizens 2.5 million sets of food, detergents, and hygiene products. The distribution of products should begin this or next week. However, people took to the streets, demanding immediate help.