News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Protests against hunger and poverty held in Chilean capital
Protests against hunger and poverty held in Chilean capital
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Santiago, protesting against the poverty and hunger amid the quarantine measures. 

Demonstrators also burned a bus in the city center. The protest resulted in clashes with the police. Even a water cannon was used to disperse the demonstrators, but the protesters gathered again in another part of the city, RG reported.

Full quarantine was introduced last Friday - after a sharp increase in the number of infected people. According to the latest data, over 46 thousand cases of infection have been recorded in the country, 478 people have died.

According to the president of Chile, Sebastian Pinera, the authorities plan to distribute to citizens 2.5 million sets of food, detergents, and hygiene products. The distribution of products should begin this or next week. However, people took to the streets, demanding immediate help.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
No evidence to support theory that COVID-19 virus was created in Chinese lab, expert says
However, Professor David Robertson said that House of Lords science and technology committee has no evidence to support this theory...
 Armenia PM's Chief of Staff holds video call with OGP CEO Sanjay Pradhan
Pradhan talked about the successful democratic models that...
 China supports possible investigation into global response to COVID-19 pandemic
Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the Chinese would agree to conduct the investigation...
 Armenia PM calls on citizens to not go to funerals and put people at risk of dying
The biggest problem in Armenia now is that...
 World Economic Forum: Long-lasting global recession likely due to COVID-19
“The crisis has devastated lives and livelihoods...
 Armenia PM says all citizens will be fined for not wearing face masks
During a live broadcast on Facebook today, Prime Minister of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos