EU supports WHO after Trump threats to stop US funding and membership

The EU believes now the international community needs to show solidarity, and not undermine multilateral cooperation, the representative of the European Commission (EC) told reporters.
According to him, now we need to show solidarity, and not point a finger or undermine multilateral cooperation.
US President Donald Trump gave WHO 30 days to guarantee the implementation of the reforms. Otherwise, the US will finally cease financing this international structure and will revise its participation in it. This follows from a letter sent by Trump to the WHO chief. The head of the White House posted the letter on Monday on his Twitter.
On April 14, he said that the US had suspended the transfer of WHO contributions, noting then that the money would not be transferred until the organization’s role in concealing data on the COVID-19 spread is assessed.
The head of the Washington administration has repeatedly criticized the work of WHO.