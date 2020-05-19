Dollar still “losing ground” in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 484.65/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 1.23 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 530.50 (up by AMD 5.46), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 593.21 (up by AMD 4.32), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.70 (up by AMD 0.03) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 270.35, AMD 27,029.85 and AMD 12,683.63, respectively.