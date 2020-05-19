Evacuation charter flight transports 76 passengers from Armenia to Ukraine

Seventy-six passengers have arrived in Ukraine from Armenia on board an evacuation charter flight on Monday, AnalitikaUA.net reported.
According to the Ukrainian embassy in Armenia, 22 of these passengers are Ukrainian citizens, whereas the rest are Armenian, Belarusian, and Iranian nationals who have the right to enter Ukraine.
Upon arrival, all passengers underwent a body fever screening, and no persons running a fever or having health complaint were found among them.
These passengers chose self-isolation as their quarantine against COVID-19.