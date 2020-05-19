Armenian army's general staff chief convenes consultation

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan today convened a consultation with the leaderships of the Armed Forces and the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
As reported the Ministry of Defense, the activities completed in May were summed up, and the course of implementation of the main actions envisaged by the plan for 2020, the problems that have emerged during implementation and issues related to procurement were reported during the consultation.
Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan assigned the heads of the relevant subdivisions to fix the recorded shortcomings, fully complete the planned activities and strictly adhere to the preventive measures targeted against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.