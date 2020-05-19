News
Tuesday
May 19
News
Tuesday
May 19
China supports possible investigation into global response to COVID-19 pandemic
China supports possible investigation into global response to COVID-19 pandemic
China supports a possible investigation into the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but after it can be controlled, AP reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the Chinese would agree to conduct the investigation “after the global epidemic is under control, summing up experience and making up for deficiencies.”

The UN World Health Association should lead that work with a “scientific and professional attitude ... in the principle of objectivity and fairness.”

He rejected Australia's call for an independent body to launch the inquiry.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
