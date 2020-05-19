Lawyer files complaint with Armenia Prosecutor General

Zaruhi Postanjyan, lawyer of Hayeli Press Club and Angela Tovmasyan, has filed a complaint with Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan.
Postanjyan wrote the following: “On October 5, 2019, an attack was made on the office of Hayeli Press Club in Yerevan, and those who made the attack have close ties with the top lawmakers and government officials of Armenia. In their public statements and in their actions, the attackers emphasized that their mission is to silence those who criticize the incumbent authorities and act as a group that is ready to silence those criticizing Nikol Pashinyan and his opponents by using force and committing other criminally prosecutable acts.
After Nikol Pashinyan became Prime Minister, the members of this group have made several attacks and were engaged as accused-on-trial in the criminal case instituted in relation to the attack on the office of Hayeli Press Club. According to official data, the people who attacked the office of the press club are unemployed and their formal task is under the name of the “Guardians of the Revolution” group. Moreover, their relationship with Nikol Pashinyan and the fact that they are sponsored by law-enforcement authorities, sparks substantiated doubt that these people are recruited by people who pay them to make encroachments against dissident people or organizations. This means there is a terrorist group in Armenia, but law-enforcement authorities aren’t the least concerned about this.
In 2020, we are compelled to file complaints against Nikol Pashinyan and his “Guardians of the Revolution”. On May 6, 2020, the body implementing proceedings (investigator) decided to dismiss the proceedings of the criminal case instituted in relation to the attack on the office of Hayeli Press Club due to lack of corpus delicti.
On May 18, 2020, I filed a complaint with the Prosecutor General of Armenia against the decision on dismissing the proceedings, discontinuing criminal prosecution against the attackers and not carrying out criminal prosecution against them.”