No evidence to support theory that COVID-19 virus was created in Chinese lab, expert says

There is no evidence to support the theory backed by US President Donald Trump that the COVID-19 was created in a Chinese laboratory, PA reported.

The US president claims to have seen evidence that the cause of COVID-19 was a virus leak from the Wuhan lab. In early May, he suggested that China could spread the virus around the world by mistake.

However, Professor David Robertson said that House of Lords science and technology committee has no evidence to support this theory.

When asked if the COVID-19 sample found in the Wuhan lab could be the root cause of the outbreak, the head of viral genomics and bioinformatics at the University of Glasgow noted that it is absolutely impossible.

According to him, this was partly the driving force behind some of these conspiracy theories.