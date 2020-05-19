Qatar residents face 3 years in prison for refusing to wear a mask

Qatar authorities have imposed severe penalties for violating the rules of wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Violators face up to three years in prison, Fox News reported.

The rules are the toughest in the world as Qatar battles one of the highest infection rates in the world. The nation of 2.8 million people has just over 32,000 infections.

Violators also face a fine of 200,000 riyals or about $ 40,000 dollars. According to The Sun, police have established checkpoints to alert drivers of new regulations.

To date, only 15 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Qatar.