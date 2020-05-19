Armenia PM says all citizens will be fined for not wearing face masks

During a live broadcast on Facebook today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan talked about a decentralized fight against the coronavirus and presented the potential number of coronavirus cases in late May, early June and late June.

“Even hundreds of people might die, and this means the government will have to reinstate the strictest restrictions. However, we can avoid this, and this depends on each citizen’s personal responsibility,” Pashinyan said and called on everyone to follow the rules established by the Commandant’s Office.

“Keep social distancing and interact only if you are wearing a face mask. I still see people standing close to each other, and it seems to them that nothing has happened. I also call on not touching your face with dirty hands and not interacting with each other without a face mask. If you don’t have a face mask, keep distance and only use silverware that has been sanitized. We have the opportunity to disallow increase in the number of cases, and it all depends on each and every one of us,” he said, adding that there are still people who spread lies about the coronavirus, saying it doesn’t exist.

“I call on and ask everyone to strictly adhere to the requirements of the Commandant’s Office and demand everyone to do that, starting from funerals. We also need to make sure people follow certain rules in banks, stores and pharmacies. Nobody has the right to enter a closed facility without a face mask, including buses. Yes, citizens will be fined for not wearing face masks because this is a matter of national security. Everyone will be charged, and nobody can say he or she is socially disadvantaged. If you are socially disadvantaged, follow the rules,” Pashinyan said.