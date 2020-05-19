Bulgaria agrees with neighboring Greece and Serbia to ease some travel restrictions

Bulgaria has agreed with neighboring Greece and Serbia to ease some travel restrictions since June 1, Reuters reported.
Bulgaria has closed its borders to most tourists since mid-March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The country began to ease restrictions as the number of new infections decreased. On Tuesday, 24 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 2,259, including 112 deaths, which is a relatively low figure in Europe.
“We have agreed with Greece as of June 1 to allow travel without the obligatory 14-day quarantine for people who travel for business, family or humanitarian reasons,” Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov told reporters.
Similar agreements were reached with Serbia, Borisov noted expressing hope that the Romanian parliament would also soon join the regional initiative to ease border restrictions.
According to Borisov, travelers will have to sign a declaration on the border that they do not have COVID-19 symptoms, and they travel at their own peril and risk.
Bulgaria is also in talks with Austria and Germany to ease travel restrictions, he added.