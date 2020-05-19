News
Armenia PM calls on citizens to not go to funerals and put people at risk of dying
Armenia PM calls on citizens to not go to funerals and put people at risk of dying
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


The biggest problem in Armenia now is that people in Yerevan and villages are organizing funerals as if nothing has happened. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated during a live broadcast on Facebook today and added the following caption: “Decentralized fight against the coronavirus: It’s up to each and every one of us”.

“There have already been cases when funerals have become a reason for outbreak of the virus. People shouldn’t stand close to each other or go to funerals, if the deceased isn’t a close relative. What’s the point of going to a funeral, if you’re going to go and put another ten people at risk of dying?” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
