WHO to continue to lead global fight against COVID-19 pandemic

The World Health Organization will continue to lead the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which "threatens to tear at the fabric of international cooperation," Reuters reported referring to the WHO chief.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked "the many member states who have expressed their support and solidarity" at its two-day annual ministerial assembly.

“We want accountability more than anyone,” he said. “We will continue providing strategic leadership to coordinate the global response” to the pandemic.

Tedros did not mention the threat posed by US President Donald Trump to permanently stop funding WHO if it does not begin reforms within 30 days.