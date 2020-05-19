Armenia President holds remote talk with Noubar Afeyan

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues to hold remote talks and discussions with well-known figures and businessmen and specialists of various sectors who are involved in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in different countries and with different companies, including for the development of a vaccine. Within the scope of these talks and discussions, President Sarkissian held a remote talk with Armenian American businessman and benefactor Noubar Afeyan, who is the co-founder and chairman of Moderna.
Moderna Is actively working on developing a vaccine against the coronavirus, and the preliminary data have already been received after the first stage of clinical trials of the vaccine.
Afeyan told President Sarkissian about this and stated that the first stage of trials of the vaccine was a success, and President Sarkissian wished Afeyan success and hoped the knowledge and experience would lead to positive outcomes.
Sarkissian and Afeyan also exchanged views on the coronavirus situation in Armenia and the opportunities and paths for overcoming the consequences of the situation.