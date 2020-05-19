Armenia President signs laws

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today signed the law on ratifying the Agreement on Trade in Services and Investment between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Singapore, which will promote trade and economic ties between Armenia and Singapore, eliminating the obstacles in trade in services and investment, increasing economic effectiveness, identifying new markets in both countries and creating favorable conditions for wider economic cooperation.
The Agreement will provide Armenia with the opportunity to not only enhance its economic ties with Singapore, but also become a transit route for Singapore to penetrate into regional and European markets more easily.
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian also signed the law on ratifying the Beijing Treaty on Audiovisual Performances, which will provide performers with the opportunity to protect their rights over audiovisual performances. The signing of the Treaty is particularly conditioned by the development of new digital technologies and the need to provide performers with wider legal protection.