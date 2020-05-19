News
Armenian PM congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu on reappointment as Israeli PM
Armenian PM congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu on reappointment as Israeli PM
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his reappointment as the Israeli Prime Minister and the formation of a new government.

According to him, the Armenian government is interested in continuing the political dialogue and active cooperation with the newly formed Israeli government to strengthen and deepen cooperation in various fields of bilateral relations, as well as in multilateral formats.

"I hope that with joint efforts we will be able to replenish, enrich the agenda of the Armenian-Israeli cooperation, and develop mutually beneficial partnership relations for the benefit of our countries and peoples," he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
