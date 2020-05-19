News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia PM's Chief of Staff holds video call with OGP CEO Sanjay Pradhan
Armenia PM's Chief of Staff holds video call with OGP CEO Sanjay Pradhan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

On May 15, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia Eduard Aghajanyan held a video call with CEO of Open Government Partnership Sanjay Pradhan, as reported the news department of the Government of Armenia.

Aghajanyan presented the socio-economic, educational and healthcare measures that the government is implementing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the problems with transparency, accessibility and mutual trust that have emerged in the stage of implementation of the measures.

Pradhan talked about the successful democratic models that other governments have implemented, including the Open Data format and public procedure, timely access to information on measures, access to e-democracy tools and confidence in the government.

The parties agreed to collaborate to share Armenia’s experience, localize the successful mechanisms of partnering countries and provide technical and financial assistance.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
No evidence to support theory that COVID-19 virus was created in Chinese lab, expert says
However, Professor David Robertson said that House of Lords science and technology committee has no evidence to support this theory...
 China supports possible investigation into global response to COVID-19 pandemic
Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the Chinese would agree to conduct the investigation...
 Armenia PM calls on citizens to not go to funerals and put people at risk of dying
The biggest problem in Armenia now is that...
 World Economic Forum: Long-lasting global recession likely due to COVID-19
“The crisis has devastated lives and livelihoods...
 Armenia PM says all citizens will be fined for not wearing face masks
During a live broadcast on Facebook today, Prime Minister of...
 WHO to continue to lead global fight against COVID-19 pandemic
“We want accountability more than anyone
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos