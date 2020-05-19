Armenia PM's Chief of Staff holds video call with OGP CEO Sanjay Pradhan

On May 15, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia Eduard Aghajanyan held a video call with CEO of Open Government Partnership Sanjay Pradhan, as reported the news department of the Government of Armenia.

Aghajanyan presented the socio-economic, educational and healthcare measures that the government is implementing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the problems with transparency, accessibility and mutual trust that have emerged in the stage of implementation of the measures.

Pradhan talked about the successful democratic models that other governments have implemented, including the Open Data format and public procedure, timely access to information on measures, access to e-democracy tools and confidence in the government.

The parties agreed to collaborate to share Armenia’s experience, localize the successful mechanisms of partnering countries and provide technical and financial assistance.