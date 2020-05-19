Yerevan mayor grants awards to businessmen supporting the community

Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan today hosted the representatives of companies and individuals who are operating in Armenia and have provided support to the community. Marutyan expressed gratitude for showing a high level of social responsibility and expressed certainty that this established culture will set an example for others.
“On behalf of Yerevan Municipality and myself, I thank you all for being dedicated citizens of Yerevan. I take great pride in living in a city where people like you live and work and help solve the problems in the city. I thank you for showing a high level of social responsibility and believe this is the start of our collaboration,” the mayor stated.
The mayor granted awards to several limited liability companies and Samvel Mkrtchyan for their active participation in the solutions to problems in the city and showing a high level of social responsibility.