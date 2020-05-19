Armenia Police: Criminal case instituted against leader of VETO movement Narek Malian

A group of citizens of Armenia have filed a report to the General Department of Criminal Police on the unlawful acts of a Facebook user who goes by the name of “Narek Malian”, as reported the Facebook page of the Police of Armenia.
According to the source, a criminal case with elements of murder, causing grave damage to health or threat of eliminating property and illegally gathering, keeping, using or disseminating information about personal or family life, has been instituted based on the report and has been forwarded to the Investigative Committee of Armenia for preliminary investigation.