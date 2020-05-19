News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 20
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Joe Biden finally makes up nickname for Donald Trump
Joe Biden finally makes up nickname for Donald Trump
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made up the nickname of his rival in the upcoming elections, Donald Trump. 

Biden calls his general election opponent "President Tweety," NYT reported.

Speaking about Trump’s desire to reopen the country, Biden wondered: “How are we supposed to do that if you’re sitting on the money small businesses need? Stop tweeting about it, get the money out to Main Street.”

Trump, in turn, often called Biden "Sleepy Joe."

During the 2016 presidential election, Trump is known for his political nicknames, including “Crooked Hillary” Clinton, “Lyin’ Ted” Cruz, and “Little Marco” Rubio.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos