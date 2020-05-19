Results of Artsakh's 27 sample tests for COVID-19 are in, 26 are negative

The Ministry of Health of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that it has received the results of the 27 samples of tests for COVID-19 sent to Armenia, and based on the results, 26 are negative and 1 is positive, the announcement of the Information Headquarters of Artsakh reads.

The Ministry of Health also reported that the citizen who tested positive is from the circle of the same family and had been initially isolated. Out of the 26 patients with negative results, the coronavirus cases of two of them had been confirmed in the past, and they will be tested again tomorrow. If they test negative again, they will be considered recovered and will be discharged from the hospital.

Currently, Artsakh has confirmed 29 coronavirus cases, of which 8 have recovered, and doctors say the remaining patients’ condition is satisfactory. Overall, 581 citizens have been tested, and 69 have been isolated.