Armenia FM holds video conference with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today held a video conference with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schoffer (USA), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Armenian foreign minister and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs exchanged views on the developments that unfolded in the region following the last video conference, and Minister Mnatsakanyan attached importance to the maintenance of ongoing interactions with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The interlocutors also considered the prospects for the visits of the Co-Chairs to the region and ministerial meetings after the restrictions set due to the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.
Հայերեն and Русский
