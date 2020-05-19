Head of Armenian Adekvad Union summoned to police, to give news conference

“Adekvad Union informs that on May 20, head of the Union Artur Danielyan has been summoned to the Division for the Fight against Terrorism and Extremism of the General Department of Criminal Police of the Police of Armenia to give an explanation within the framework of an unknown case and is inviting mass media representatives to Artur Danielyan’s news conference to be held near the entrance to the building of the General Department of Criminal Police after the interview.
The Union welcomes the efforts of the Criminal Police within the framework of the fight against terrorism and extremism and voices hope that the case under investigation won’t become a part of the list of criminal cases instituted for the purpose of political persecutions,” the Union states and reaffirms its willingness to support all interested circles in the fight against several extremist and terrorist crimes being committed in Armenia.