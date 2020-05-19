News
Gunshots heard during dispute in Yerevan
Gunshots heard during dispute in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A while ago, a brawl and shootings took place in Yerevan.

According to Shamshyan.com, at around 6 p.m. police officers received an alarm according to which gunshots had been heard in a yard in Yerevan.

On the suspicion of a dispute and gunshots, police officers caught and disarmed a citizen who is also suspected of firing gunshots, after which a KIA car parked in the yard was damaged.

A group of investigators conducting inquest is currently at the scene of the incident, and a report is being prepared.
