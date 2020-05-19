Joe Biden finally makes up nickname for Donald Trump

Armenian Republican Party Vice-President: "Legitimate authorities" have turned into "legitimate parasites"

Armenian MP says external loan is way out of coronavirus situation for Armenia

EasyJet suffers major cyber attack

Artsakh parliamentary speaker expresses gratitude to former and current heads of Armenia Parliament

Head of Armenian Adekvad Union summoned to police, to give news conference

Armenia President holds remote talk with Noubar Afeyan

Bulgaria agrees with neighboring Greece and Serbia to ease some travel restrictions

Armenia PM: Citizens have mindset of mafia even after the revolution

Armenia PM on refuting information and wearing face masks

Armenia FM holds video conference with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Gunshots heard during dispute in Yerevan

Results of Artsakh's 27 sample tests for COVID-19 are in, 26 are negative

Qatar residents face 3 years in prison for refusing to wear a mask

Armenia MOD military university cadets hold practical drills (PHOTO)

Yerevan mayor grants awards to businessmen supporting the community

No evidence to support theory that COVID-19 virus was created in Chinese lab, expert says

Armenia Police: Criminal case instituted against leader of VETO movement Narek Malian

212 Armenia citizens on their way home from Sochi

Armenia PM's Chief of Staff holds video call with OGP CEO Sanjay Pradhan

Update on COVID-19, IMF allocates $280 million to Armenia, 19.05.20 digest

China supports possible investigation into global response to COVID-19 pandemic

Armenian Civil Aviation Committee head shares photos of her firstborn (PHOTOS)

Armenian PM congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu on reappointment as Israeli PM

Armenia President signs laws

EU concerned over Turkish government actions against pro-Kurdish mayors

Armenia PM calls on citizens to not go to funerals and put people at risk of dying

World Economic Forum: Long-lasting global recession likely due to COVID-19

Armenia PM says all citizens will be fined for not wearing face masks

WHO to continue to lead global fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Armenia citizens to be fined for violating regime of state of emergency

Armenia MOD launches large-scale tactical military exercises, using Smerch reactive systems

Lawyer files complaint with Armenia Prosecutor General

EU supports WHO after Trump threats to stop US funding and membership

Protests against hunger and poverty held in Chilean capital

Armenian ruling party MP on prices of face masks in China and Armenia

Armenia tourism federation head: Single administrative register is needed in this sector

Armenia Tavush Province governor visits greenhouse strawberry production

WHO intends to respond to Trump's letter

Karabakh outgoing President signs laws

Evacuation charter flight transports 76 passengers from Armenia to Ukraine

Attorney: Deaths of people under Armenia 2nd President's case not being considered even indirectly

Putin to Pashinyan, Lukashenko: EAEU single natural gas tariff cannot be set yet

213 of 500 COVID-19 patients recover in Armenia's Kotayk Province

Armenia Gegharkunik Province confirms 21 new COVID-19 cases

Armenian army's general staff chief convenes consultation

Armenia tourism federation: This sector is one of worst hit ones by COVID-19

Armenian cigarettes being sold in Azerbaijan?

UK royal family budget could lose £18 million due to COVID-19

Armenia Parliament Speaker on fines for not wearing face mask

Dollar still “losing ground” in Armenia

Armenia National Security Service Investigation Department has new chief

Armenia PM to attend oath of office ceremony of Artsakh President-elect

Armenia State Revenue Committee confirms 2 coronavirus cases

Armenia health minister: Those with COVID-19 but without symptoms will no longer be isolated

Armenia, Egypt FMs discuss cooperation in alternative energy sector

PACE monitor welcomes Armenian request for CoE expert legal advice

Armenia National Security Service Investigation Department head relieved of office

Russian and Azerbaijani FMs discuss Karabakh settlement

Armenia 2nd President's attorney on restriction on Kocharyan's meetings with elder son

Armenian Tourism Federation: Travel agencies support licensing, ready to take on burden

EEU leaders send strategic directions for development of integration until 2025 for amendments

Disastrous COVID-19 mortality rate predicted

Armenia PM: EEU integration basis should be single market of non-discriminatory energy sources

Turkish expert: Baku has initiated large-scale weapons readiness efforts in Nakhchivan

Supreme Eurasian Economic Council summit planned to be held in autumn in Minsk

Spokesperson: Artsakh President inauguration ceremony will be broadcast live

Iran national has road accident in Armenia

Armenian parliament hosting working meeting with representatives of tourism industry

Supreme Eurasian Economic Council holding videoconference

Attorney: Robert Kocharyan’s health problems are caused by his stay at the detention center

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan trial rescheduled

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial to resume

Armenia legislature approves bill on fines, in 1st reading

Karabakh presidential adviser dismissed

Armenia to reconsider amount of compensation for bank deposits

Casualties in Armenia village house fire were mother-, daughter-in-law

US Senator Rubio named acting Intelligence chairman

Sochi-Yerevan flight to be conducted Tuesday

World oil prices going up