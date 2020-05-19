Armenian MP says external loan is way out of coronavirus situation for Armenia

Armenia needs to fill the deficit of money and financial resources with certain funds. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly Mikayel Melkumyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am as he responded to the decision on allocating USD 280,000,000 to Armenia to combat COVID-19.
“Unlike the previous stages in which the Prosperous Armenia faction would slam the government for adding to the state debt, now the faction says Armenia really needs the money,” Mikayel Melkumyan said.
According to the deputy, based on his calculations, Armenia has lost about USD 40,000,000 every day in the past two months alone, that is, after the country declared a state of emergency.
The deputy added that obtaining external loan is the way out of this situation.