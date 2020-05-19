Artsakh parliamentary speaker expresses gratitude to former and current heads of Armenia Parliament

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ashot Ghulyan has posted the following on his Facebook page:
“As I prepare to leave the post of Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the heads of the Parliament of the Republic of Armenia with whom I have worked with to establish and enhance sustainable and effective cooperation between the parliaments of Armenia and Artsakh over the past fifteen years. I am also glad that all the heads of the National Assembly of Armenia had practical ties and were cordial friends with the heads of the National Assembly of Artsakh.
I am grateful to my colleagues for their generosity and special attitude towards Artsakh and the Parliament of Artsakh. I am certain that the seventh convocation of the parliament and its leadership will continue and will improve the established traditions of the inter-parliamentary cooperation.” Ashot Ghulyan also posted photos of his meetings with the seven current and former heads of the National Assembly of Armenia.