News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 20
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Artsakh parliamentary speaker expresses gratitude to former and current heads of Armenia Parliament
Artsakh parliamentary speaker expresses gratitude to former and current heads of Armenia Parliament
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ashot Ghulyan has posted the following on his Facebook page:

“As I prepare to leave the post of Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the heads of the Parliament of the Republic of Armenia with whom I have worked with to establish and enhance sustainable and effective cooperation between the parliaments of Armenia and Artsakh over the past fifteen years. I am also glad that all the heads of the National Assembly of Armenia had practical ties and were cordial friends with the heads of the National Assembly of Artsakh.

I am grateful to my colleagues for their generosity and special attitude towards Artsakh and the Parliament of Artsakh. I am certain that the seventh convocation of the parliament and its leadership will continue and will improve the established traditions of the inter-parliamentary cooperation.” Ashot Ghulyan also posted photos of his meetings with the seven current and former heads of the National Assembly of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos