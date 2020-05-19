News
Wednesday
May 20
News
Wednesday
May 20
Armenian Republican Party Vice-President: "Legitimate authorities" have turned into "legitimate parasites"
Armenian Republican Party Vice-President: "Legitimate authorities" have turned into "legitimate parasites"
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Vice-President of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Today the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament held its session, and the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement was also attending the session.

The Commissioner was invited to the Parliament ahead of the Eastern Partnership Summit in June, and it was assumed that Armenia was also going to participate in the Summit.

I have always been interested in foreign policy, particularly European policy, and I always follow such discussions.

Of course, the first thing that will interest you is whether the European Commissioner and the European deputies talked about Armenia-European Union relations or not. I can say that there was no talk at all.

During the meeting that lasted more than two hours, there was no talk about relations with Armenia at all. The Commissioner didn’t touch upon those relations in his speech, and there were no questions from the deputies. There was nothing mentioned about the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, visa liberalization, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict or the fight against the coronavirus.

I must say that the relations with other Eastern Partnership countries were discussed during the session.

This was yet another omission of the deputies of the National Assembly and an indicator of the Armenia-EU relations.

I have questions for the representatives of parliamentary diplomacy. Weren’t you interested in any issue? Isn’t there an objective to present state interests in Brussels? Haven’t you gained partners who would be interested in Armenia after touring Europe at the expense of taxpayers’ money for the past year-and-a-half?

All of you, starting from the Prime Minister, have gone from being “legitimate authorities” to “legitimate parasites”.

P.S.: There is another issue related to this session, but I will touch upon it tomorrow.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
