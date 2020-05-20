Palestine leader says accords with Israel, US are void

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced that his administration considers all agreements signed with Israel and the United States null and void, after Israel declared it would annex parts of the West Bank, according to local media, Al Jazeera reported.
"The Palestine Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine are absolved, as of today, of all the agreements and understandings with the American and Israeli governments and of all the obligations based on these understandings and agreements, including the security ones," Abbas reportedly said.
"The Israeli occupation authority, as of today, has to shoulder all responsibilities and obligations in front of the international community as an occupying power over the territory of the occupied state of Palestine," he added.
Abbas threatened to withdraw from agreements back in February, after US President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East plan, which included the possibility of annexation.
During his address, Abbas also said he was still ready to negotiate with Israel and remains committed to ending the conflict on the basis of a two-state solution.