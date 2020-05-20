Newspaper: Armenia authorities make final decision on how to resolve Constitutional Court issue

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Discussions continue within the Armenian authorities toward resolving the Constitutional Court issue in the parliament.

And now the government is discussing the option of resolving the crisis in the parliament in some way, and for that purpose, the RA Minister of Justice has already applied to the Venice Commission.

And Zhoghovurd daily has learned details from the [respective] upcoming processes. We were informed that the authorities shall resolve the issue of the Constitutional Court in two stages.

Thus, now first of all, a draft will be brought to the parliament, where a provision will be added—with the option of making an amendment to the law—by which the National Assembly will henceforth have the authority to recall the draft put to a referendum. And after that, the amendment that should have been made through a referendum will be made already in the parliament through voting.