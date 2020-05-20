Mike Pence: America is leading in space once again

SpaceX astronaut launch marks 'new era' in space exploration, said US Vice President Mike Pence at the seventh meeting of the National Space Council at NASA headquarters.
“America is leading in space once again,” Pence said.
According to Pence, NASA is “encouraging people to watch from afar” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pence noted that the launch is an example of how some areas are beginning to reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. He added that it's “time of great hope.”
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, in turn, noted: "We are very excited about this program."
According to Fox News, the mission - which will be the final test for SpaceX’s Crew Dragon - will mark the first time the US astronauts have launched in an American-made spacecraft from US soil since 2011.