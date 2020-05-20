Newspaper: Armenia becoming regional leader in cryptocurrencies?

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily writes: The view that Armenia can become a major player in the global financial market is getting deeper among financial experts.
The thing is that it is difficult to ensure a sharp and very rapid development in the traditional economy, and with the right steps in the financial market, it is possible to direct a considerable turnover to the country. In other words, Armenia has the opportunity to turn into a "crypto Switzerland," and this will allow it to open cryptocurrency (…) exchange offices, stock exchanges, cashing outlets in our country, which in turn will revitalize other branches of the economy, and hundreds of millions of dollars will flow into the country. .
Moreover, there is no obstacle whatsoever for such an activity also for Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], and we were told that one of the Armenian companies engaged in cryptocurrency cashing, trading has already opened its branch in Artsakh, which is still the only one and can become one of the components of Artsakh's financial independence.